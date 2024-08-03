Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba urges Centre to grant tribal status to 12 communities

New Delhi: Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba on Thursday met Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and drew his attention towards the pending tribal status of 12 left-out communities in the mountain state. Subba has also raised the issue of pending seat reservations for the Limboo and Tamang communities in the Sikkim Assembly and requested the centre to take necessary steps in this regard. He also discussed the upcoming visit of his holiness 17th Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje to Sikkim and requested the Centre’s support to make the event successful. Subba said Bandi Sanjay Kumar has assured to take up these issues.

“ Today I called on, Minister of State (MoS), Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar for Home Affairs at his office in north block, New Delhi, and submitted a memorandum on key pending demands of Sikkim which awaits consideration from the Union government. In my representation, I drew the MoS’s attention towards the tribal status demand of the 12 left-out communities of Sikkim, pending seat reservation for Limboo and Tamang in SLA and visit of HH 17th Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje,” he said on X. (IANS)

