Donyi Polo Day observed across Arunachal with calls to preserve indigenous faith and identity

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Donyi Polo Day was observed across Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday with religious devotion, cultural celebrations, and strong appeals to safeguard indigenous faith, language, and traditions that define the state’s tribal identity.

At Pachin in Naharlagun, followers of the Donyi Polo faith gathered for a day-long programme that began with an early morning road procession, followed by Nyetam prayers at the Namlo. Organized jointly by Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo, Kamak Nagar Pachin, and Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo, Naharlagun, the main event was held at Abotani Vidya Niketan, Pachin Secondary School. Nyibu Hiba Topo conducted traditional rituals and prayers seeking peace, unity, and prosperity for the state.

Cultural songs and indigenous dances performed by community members and students highlighted the rich heritage of the faith. A felicitation ceremony honoured social contributors and achievers, including community leaders, government officials, an educationist, and a PhD scholar. Meritorious students from local schools were also recognized for academic excellence in state board and CBSE examinations.

Addressing the gathering, senior leader Kamen Ringu emphasized the importance of the Tani language as a symbol of unity and self-respect, urging collective efforts to preserve indigenous culture. Advisor to the Chief Minister Tai Tagak thanked the state government for declaring Donyi Polo Day an annual local holiday in the Tani belt, calling it a significant step toward protecting the ancient belief system.

In East Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Bosiram Siram observed the day with members of the Adi community at various Donyi Polo Gangging sites in Pasighat. He warned against cultural erosion, particularly among youth, and appealed for the preservation of ancestral wisdom, ethical living, and indigenous values amid modern influences.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, extending greetings on the occasion, described Donyi Polo as the very identity and foundation of life in Arunachal Pradesh. Reiterating that the faith is inseparable from the people’s existence, he said it embodies ethics, truth, and harmony with nature. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also underscored the relevance of Donyi Polo’s timeless values in guiding society even in modern times.

