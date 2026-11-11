Sikkim reopens iconic Green Lake Trek after four-year hiatus, boosting adventure tourism

GANGTOK: Sikkim's adventure tourism sector has marked a significant milestone with the reopening of the iconic Green Lake Trek after a four-year hiatus, bringing fresh momentum to the state's high-altitude trekking tourism.

The trek was officially reopened with the support of the Lachen Dzumsa and Khangri Tours, Treks and Expedition. Marking the occasion, a team of seven Russian trekkers embarked on the expedition on October 31, 2026, and successfully completed the challenging high-altitude route on Monday.

The expedition was led by Group Leader Andrei Fedorovich, accompanied by Trek Guide Shumiran Rai and support staff Dhurba Rai, Sajan Rai, Nitesh Rai and Tendup Sherpa.

Congratulating the team on the successful completion of the expedition, Tshring Dorjee Lachungpa, Managing Director of Khangri Tours, Treks and Expedition, appreciated the dedication, teamwork and commitment demonstrated by the trekkers and support crew.

The successful reopening of the Green Lake Trek is expected to provide a significant boost to Sikkim's adventure tourism sector while bringing renewed international attention to the state's spectacular Himalayan landscapes and rich trekking heritage.

The development also marks a promising new chapter for high-altitude adventure tourism in the region, opening up fresh opportunities for trekking enthusiasts from across the world to explore Sikkim's pristine mountain wilderness. (ANI)

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