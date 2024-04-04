Sikkim: Sets world record with largest Indian flag display at 16,500 feet in picturesque Kanchenjunga National Park

GANGTOK: In a world where challenges often seem insurmountable, there emerges a beacon of resilience and determination that transcends boundaries and redefines what is possible. Uday Kumar, a 35-year-old individual with a 91% physical disability above the knee amputee, has etched his name on history through his awe-inspiring ascent of Mount Rhenock, standing tall at 16,500 feet in the picturesque Kanchenjunga National Park of West Sikkim.

This remarkable feat not only symbolizes personal triumph but also breaks barriers and sets new standards of inclusivity and courage. The expedition, organized by the renowned Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) in Darjeeling, was more than just a climb; it was a testament to the power of the human spirit. Spearheaded and conceptualized by Group Captain Jai Kishan, Principal of HMI, the expedition was a manifestation of the visionary initiatives championed by the Prime Minister of India, focusing on empowering individuals with disabilities under the banners of “Mera Yuva Bharat” and "Divyangjan.”

From March 5 to March 18, 2024, Kumar embarked on a journey that defied the odds stacked against him. Scaling treacherous slopes and facing unpredictable weather conditions, he persevered, inching closer to his goal with each step. The expedition culminated in a historic moment as Kumar became the first amputee to unfurl the largest Indian flag, measuring a staggering 780 square feet, atop the majestic Mount Rhenock. This feat not only earned him a place in the annals of mountaineering history but also set a new world record for the display of the largest national flag by a physically disabled individual. The path to success was fraught with challenges that tested Kumar’s resolve to the core. Trekking nearly 100 kilometres through uphill and downhill slopes adorned with boulders, moraines, loose rocks, snow, and hard ice, Kumar faced the harsh realities of nature head-on. The ascent to the base camp of HMI at 14,600 feet presented its own set of obstacles, with unforgiving weather conditions adding to the already formidable task. However, it was the daunting 75-degree peak of Mount Rhenock that proved to be the ultimate test of Kumar’s strength and determination. Yet, with unwavering courage and sheer willpower, he conquered the peak, unfurling the 780 sq. ft. flag as a symbol of his triumph over adversity, a press release said.

