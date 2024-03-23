Sikkim: SKM-BJP Alliance Dissolved; Parties to Contest Independently

GANGTOK: The highly anticipated alliance between the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) foe the upcoming Sikkim assembly elections has been officially canceled.

The development was confirmed by BJP state spokesperson Passang Sherpa.

State BJP president DR Thapa announced that the party has decided to run the assembly elections on its own, without forming an alliance.

The Sikkim BJP delegation is expected to come back to the state on March 23. They plan to choose candidates for all the seats in the state assembly and the single Lok Sabha constituency in Sikkim.

Moreover, Sikkim BJP leader DR Thapa revealed that they will introduce some of their party’s candidates on Saturday night, with the rest of the name scheduled to be announced on March 24.