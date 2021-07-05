 Top
Sikkim State Lottery Results Today - 05 July'21 - Sikkim Lottery Sambad Evening Result Live Update

05th July Sikkim Lottery Results: Wait for the Sikkim State Lotteries is over as the result has been declared; you can find the details online below.

  |  2021-07-05T18:19:01+05:30

Sikkim Lottery Result Live Update: Sikkim state is one of 13 Indian states that are legally allowed to conduct lottery game & people are free to play sikkim lottery games online. Sikkim is one state where playing lotteries is legal. Sikkim lottery game is known as "Sikkim state lottery sambad". States where lotteries are legalised by respective governments are Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. Apart from above states, there is a complete ban on playing or conducting lottery games. You can check sikkim lottery sambad result at official website - http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.

Today's Sikkim State Lottery Results - 05 July @ 6.00pm - Not Announced

Dear cherished, Sikkim state lottery evening result declared. Lottery prize for the Sikkim Lottery Sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...

Sikkim Lottery Sambad Result 6th Prize Ticket Winners


Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Game Live Schedule

The Sikkim state evening lottery game is played weekly, schedule is given below -

Lottery Days

Draw Names

First Prize Money

Monday Evening

Dear Respect

₹ 50 Lakh

Tuesday Evening

Dear Admire

₹ 50 Lakh

Wednesday Evening

Dear Cherished

₹ 50 Lakh

Thursday Evening

Dear Precious

₹ 50 Lakh

Friday Evening

Dear Treasure

₹ 50 Lakh

Saturday Evening

Dear Valuable

₹ 50 Lakh

Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Result Prize Money

Sikkim lottery sambad results prize money is distributed like given below.

Sikkim Lottery Prize

Prize Money

1st Prize

Rs 10000/-

2nd Prize

Rs 5000/-

3rd Prize

Rs 500/-

4th Prize

Rs 300/-

5th Prize

Rs 201/-

6th Prize

Rs 100/-
NOTE: All sikkim lottery participants, please verify your lottery ticket sequence number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers. You can also check sikkim lottery result online @ Official Website

Frequently Asked Questions Sikkim Lottery Sambad

FAQ: Is Sikkim State Lottery Sambad is Legal?

Yes, Lottery Sambad is currently legal in some states of india.

FAQ: How to check Sikkim Lottery Sambad Evening Result?

Sikkim State Evening result is available in pdf format & link will be available on the official website as well at 6:30 PM Every Day. Here, we also publish the same result.

FAQ: Who operates Lottery Sambad?

The Lottery Sambad is Operated by State Governments of Sikkim & Nagaland.

FAQ: How I can buy Sikkim state lottery ticket online ?

Lottery tickets can be bought from a local agent.

FAQ: Who can buy Sikkim lottery ?

Anyone can buy & play sikkim state lottery game, but you should have valid state domicile certificate, which you must show once your lottery number win the prize.


