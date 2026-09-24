Sikkim to introduce Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance from Oct 1

GANGTOK: The Sikkim Government is set to introduce the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) across all government departments, with attendance monitoring through the system scheduled to commence from October 1, 2026, at the State Headquarters and District Headquarters. According to a circular issued by the Home Department, the AEBAS has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and linked with the Aadhaar/UID of users. The system will allow government employees to register their attendance through smartphones from designated locations within the vicinity of their workplace.

The circular makes it mandatory for all regular and temporary government employees to register themselves on AEBAS and record their attendance through the system. Attendance and leave records captured through AEBAS will be linked with the government's PRANALI system. Failure to record attendance through AEBAS will be treated as Extraordinary Leave, with the corresponding salary deduction to be made automatically through PRANALI from the salary accruing in the subsequent month.

At the end of every month, AEBAS will generate an attendance report for each employee. Nodal officers appointed by the respective departments will verify leave and absences to determine whether they are authorised and genuine.

After accounting for permissible leave and official duty, any remaining absence will be treated as the employee's net absence. Following the cut-off date of the 7th of the subsequent month, the PRANALI system will retrieve the net absence figures through NIC's Net Absence Consolidation APIs. Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) will then be able to generate and digitally sign office orders for Extraordinary Leave or Leave Without Pay for employees whose net absence for the preceding month is non-zero. (ANI)

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