Meghalaya Police Warn of New Email Scam Posing as DGP Office

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Police have issued urgent alert to residents regarding new scam involving fraudulent emails and messages that purport to be from office of Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya. Police warned these deceptive communications are part of an extortion scheme. They are designed to frighten recipients into paying money under false pretenses.

In a statement posted on Twitter the Meghalaya Police cautioned. "Scammers are sending emails/messages that appear to be from Desk of the DGP Meghalaya. Attempting to deceive people and extort money." According to alert the scam involves fake summons accusing recipients of visiting illegal websites. And threatening legal action. People are warned to comply with fraudsters' demands for payment.

Police emphasized importance of vigilance and skepticism when dealing with such messages. "DO NOT FALL VICTIM TO SUCH SCAMS! We urge you to remain vigilant. And skeptical of such messages," the statement read. Authorities are urging public to exercise extreme caution. They should verify authenticity of any suspicious communications before taking action.

Meghalaya Police have provided specific advice for residents to combat cyber threat. They recommend individuals verify legitimacy of suspicious emails or messages. This can be done by contacting nearest local police station. Alternatively one can dial emergency number 112. This verification step is crucial. It prevents potential victims. It stops them from falling prey to scam.

The scam alert from Meghalaya Police underscores ongoing need for public awareness about evolving cyber threats. The authorities remind residents to be particularly wary of unsolicited messages. This is especially true for those that demand money or personal information. By remaining cautious and informed, public can help mitigate risks posed by such fraudulent activities.

In light of this scam Meghalaya Police are also encouraging residents to report suspicious emails or messages. Public cooperation is vital. This helps in addressing and curbing spread of these deceptive practices. Police are committed to investigating. They are taking action. This aims to protect community against perpetrators of such scams.