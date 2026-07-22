Meghalaya reviews expansion of state guest houses nationwide to improve services for travellers

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has stepped up efforts to strengthen its network of Meghalaya Houses across major Indian cities, with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday reviewing the progress of ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects aimed at improving accommodation and support services for residents travelling outside the state.

Chairing a virtual review meeting with the Minister in charge of the General Administration Department (GAD) and senior departmental officials, the Chief Minister assessed the status of the construction, expansion and modernisation of Meghalaya Houses as part of the government’s broader initiative to enhance public infrastructure for students, patients, government officials and other citizens.

The review covered ongoing and proposed projects in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Vellore and Kolkata, besides evaluating the functioning of existing Meghalaya Houses. The meeting focused on infrastructure development, operational efficiency, service delivery and future expansion to meet the growing demand from people of Meghalaya travelling for education, healthcare, official assignments and other purposes.

Sangma reviewed the implementation status of each project, examined timelines and directed officials to ensure that construction and expansion works are completed on schedule without compromising on quality.

He also stressed the need for long-term planning to ensure that Meghalaya Houses are equipped to meet the increasing requirements of residents travelling outside the state.

The meeting also discussed measures to strengthen the management and day-to-day functioning of Meghalaya Houses to provide better services to students, patients seeking medical treatment, government officials and other visitors.

The Chief Minister said the establishments should be maintained as “a home away from home for the people of Meghalaya.”

He further directed the department to closely monitor project implementation and expedite pending works to ensure the timely completion of all proposed infrastructure.

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