Tawang to be declared organic district soon: MLA Tsering

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Tawang is set to be declared an organic district, announced local MLA Namgey Tsering while addressing a large gathering of farmers during a capacity building and input distribution programme at the border district on Wednesday. The event was jointly conducted by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Tawang, ICAR–National Bureau of Agriculturally Important Microorganisms (NBAIM), Kushmaur (Uttar Pradesh), the Central Institute of Horticulture, Nagaland, and the department of agriculture & farmers welfare, under the NEH component. Speaking on the occasion, Tsering urged farmers to adopt the modern and organic farming techniques demonstrated by agricultural experts during the programme. He encouraged them to “embrace organic practices for sustainable income and productivity,” while appealing to KVK and allied departments to continue providing technical and scientific support to the farming community.

