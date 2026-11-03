Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh to launch projects worth Rs 251.56 lakh in Sikkim

New Delhi: Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh is set to inaugurate projects and initiatives worth Rs 251.56 lakh in Sikkim to strengthen dairy development and livestock infrastructure, an official statement said on Monday. The minister will visit Gangtok and Mangan districts of Sikkim from November 2-3.

During the visit, he will review dairy development initiatives and inaugurate a microbiology laboratory for the Sikkim Milk Union under the National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD). He will also launch initiatives for the establishment of 57 new Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCSs) under White Revolution 2.0 and distribute registration certificates to five newly registered DCSs.

Additionally, the formation of 15 new DCSs in North Sikkim will be launched, enabling more dairy farmers to become part of the cooperative dairy network. A traceability initiative for Churpi cheese manufactured in Gangtok and Jorethang will also be unveiled, said the statement.

The minister will further promote two Fodder Plus Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) for the Sikkim Milk Union under the Government of India's 10,000 FPO Scheme. He will also unveil new products, including organic honey, Niger seed-blended powder, and organic biscuits and sweets made from millets and buckwheat, marking a significant step towards product diversification and value addition. (IANS)

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