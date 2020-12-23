24-hrs strike in Tripura, vehicle movement disrupted

Agartala: Normal life in Tripura's tribal areas of Autonomous District Council (ADC) areas and other mixed populated localities of the state have been affected due to the general strike called by tribal-based Tripura People's Front (TPF) today.

The strike was called in seeking for the justice of Biswajit Debbarma, a fireman who was killed in a mob attack during anti-Bru settlement agitation in Panisagar of North Tripura last month.

The vehicle movement on highways in North and South Tripura from the capital city and train movement to and from Agartala has been disrupted following the strike. Most of the government offices and educational institutions in ADC areas are also closed.

AK Bhattacharya, the additional home secretary had said that Director General of Police, District Magistrates and Superintendent of Police in all the districts have taken adequate measures to prevent any eventuality and maintain peace and tranquillity.

They were also advised strict adherence of COVID-19 restrictions.

The TPF supporters had blocked the Agartala-Sabroom highway at Bishramganj and Shachirambari, two locations at Agartala-Khowai road and two locations on Assam-Agartala national highway.

However, there has been no untoward incident reported from anywhere yet.

The TPF leaders have threatened that the movement will be continued until all the accused who are involved in the lynching of Biswajit are booked and brought for a fast-track trial. They had alleged that police have already identified the killers of Biswajit but have arrested only two so far.

Meanwhile, the anti-Bru settlement movement leaders have warned to disturb the normalcy of North Tripura unless the government decides to take severe action against communal movement by TPF and other sectarian groups.

They have claimed that following pressure from the tribal groups and to make royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma happy, two of their innocent activists were arrested and sent to jail on a false charge of killing.

