3 BSF jawans injured in clash with villagers in Tripura

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Three Border Security Force (BSF) jawans and several villagers were injured in a clash at Ashabari village under Kalamchaura police station in Tripura's Sipahijala district on Monday morning.

According to reports, a group of suspected smugglers heading towards the Bangladesh border with goods encountered BSF personnel and allegedly tried to flee. They reportedly used force and attempted to snatch a rifle from a jawan, prompting the security personnel to retaliate.

The situation escalated when local villagers rushed to the spot and allegedly attempted to overpower the security personnel. Police from Kalamchaura police station reached the area after receiving information and brought the situation under control. The incident triggered panic in the area, where clashes between villagers and security forces have been reported previously. Additional forces were deployed to prevent further escalation, while police began an investigation into the incident.

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