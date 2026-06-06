6.40 Crore Trees Planted by CAPF Since 2018, Says Home Minister

AGARTALA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), comprising various Central para-military forces, have planted 6.40 crore trees across the country over the past eight years as part of efforts to protect forests and strengthen India's environment.

Addressing BSF personnel at the Lankamura Border Outpost along the India-Bangladesh border in West Tripura district, the Home Minister said that this year a smaller number of trees would be planted as efforts would also focus on replacing saplings that did not survive earlier plantation drives.

"Since 2019, the CAPF collectively has planted over 6.40 crore trees of various species across the country. This year, around 40 lakh to 60 lakh trees will be planted, and replantation will be undertaken in areas where earlier plantations did not survive," he said.

Shah added that the CAPF plans to plant two crore trees next year as part of a continued nationwide effort to strengthen forest cover and protect the environment.

He noted that rapid urbanisation and large-scale tree felling for development activities have led to rising temperatures and climate change, adversely impacting agriculture and human life, and disturbing the ozone layer.

"Increasing forest cover, protecting existing forests, and adopting environment-friendly measures are the only solutions to counter the changing environmental conditions," the Home Minister said. (IANS)

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