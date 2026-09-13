9,820 candidates, 4,597 women in fray for Tripura village committee polls

AGARTALA: A total of 9,820 candidates remained in the fray for the 4,597 seats of 587 Village Committees in Tripura as the last date for withdrawal of nominations has expired on Friday. According to the State Election Commission a total of 1,630 seats went uncontested. The election is scheduled to be held on September 28. A significant number of 4,597 women candidates remained in the fray.

The final candidate list after the withdrawal deadline indicates a different picture. According to SEC sources, the BJP is contesting 1,853 seats, while its alliance partner TMP has fielded candidates in 4,279 seats and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is contesting 356 seats.

SEC sources said that although BJP and TIPRA Motha candidates have withdrawn from some seats as per the alliance decision but the arrangement has not been fully reflected at the ground level, with both parties still contesting in a large number of constituencies.

The BJP, along with its two allies TMP and IPFT, is contesting against the opposition CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress in these politically significant elections.

According to SEC officials, among the 9,820 candidates, the highest number of nominations has been filed by TMP with 4,279 candidates, followed by CPI(M) with 2,151 candidates, BJP with 1,853 candidates, Congress with 425 candidates and IPFT with 356 candidates. Around 753 Independent candidates are also in the fray.

Also Read: Assam Rifles seizes 6.991 kg of meth tablets worth Rs 5.59 Crore in Mizoram