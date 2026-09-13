Assam Rifles seizes 6.991 kg of meth tablets worth Rs 5.59 Crore in Mizoram

AIZAWL: In a major crackdown against drug smuggling, Assam Rifles recovered 6.991 kg of methamphetamine tablets valued during a targeted anti-narcotics operation in Mizoram on Saturday.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Spear Corps stated that the operation was executed in joint coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Aizawl.

Acting on a specific intelligence tip-off, security officials intercepted two suspicious vehicles at Seling, Mizoram, and recovered 6.991 kg of methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately Rs 5.59 crore.

Following the vehicle interception, Assam Rifles detained two individuals in connection with the crime.

According to Spear Corps, the operation underscores the unwavering resolve of security forces to dismantle narcotics networks and protect the region from the menace of drugs.

"Acting on specific intelligence, #AssamRifles under #SpearCorps, in a joint operation with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Aizawl, intercepted two suspicious vehicles at Seling, #Mizoram. The operation led to the apprehension of two individuals and recovery of 6.991 kg of methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately ?5.59 crore. The operation underscores the unwavering resolve of security forces to dismantle narcotics networks and protect the region from the menace of drugs," said Spear Corps. (ANI)

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