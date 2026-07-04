After Pineapple Success, Tripura Sets Sights on Large-Scale Mango Production

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Encouraged by the recent success in Mango production, the Tripura government is now planning to expand it further and bring 342 Kanis of land under Mango cultivation especially in Gandacherra Sub-division in Dhalai District. Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced this while attending the concluding day program of Monsoon Mango Festival 2026 at Narikel Kunja. ‘Tripura’s Queen Pineapple is already famous across the world, the mango varieties grown in the Dumboor region are equally special and will earn a global fame soon’, He said.

Local MLA Nandita Debbarma Reang, MLA Promod Reang, MDC Khatrajoy Reang, former MP Rebati Tripura, former MDC Bhumikananda Reang and other dignitaries present on the occasion echoed the expectation while urged to improve the road communication so that the cultivators can market their product easily.

Minister said “We have seen many kinds of mangoes, but the varieties grown in Dumboor are truly unique. The government will promote the Mango Festival on a larger scale to make Gandacherra and Dumboor known across the world,’’

He added that the government has already introduced deep irrigation facilities for mango growers and plans to set up five more cold storage units to help farmers preserve their produce and reduce post-harvest losses.

Encouraging tourism, the Minister urged people to visit Dumboor, noting that homestay facilities are available for visitors.”Our goal is to support farmers and help double their income. He said that around 259 farmers are currently contributing to Gandacherra’s growing reputation as a mango-producing region.

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