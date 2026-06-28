Tripura’s GI-Tagged Queen Pineapple Takes Centre Stage as Global Festival Kicks Off in New Delhi

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura Global Pineapple Festival 2026, a three-day international exhibition celebrating the state's GI-tagged Queen Pineapple, was inaugurated today at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings on the occasion, expressing confidence that the festival would create new opportunities for trade and investment while contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The festival was inaugurated by Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha and Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Dr. Sukanta Majumdar in the presence of policymakers, industry leaders, exporters, buyers, farmers, and delegates from across India.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said Tripura produces nearly 1.78-1.87 lakh metric tonnes of pineapples annually, including around 23,000 metric tonnes of GI-tagged Queen Pineapple supplied to markets. Describing the fruit as a symbol of the state's agricultural strength and cultural heritage, he said the festival would strengthen exports while showcasing Tripura's tourism, handicrafts, and investment potential to a global audience.

The festival features 25 exhibition stalls showcasing fresh pineapples, processed food products, handicrafts, and other products from Tripura. Five pineapple farmers were also felicitated for their contribution to the state's horticulture sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Ratan Lal Nath, Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Minister, Government of Tripura, said, "Tripura's Queen Pineapple has always been special, and our farmers have known this for generations. Through this festival, we are introducing its exceptional quality to global markets while creating lasting opportunities for our farmers. Under the leadership of our Hon'ble Chief Minister and the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vocal for Local initiative, we are committed to making Tripura a globally recognised horticulture destination."

The Queen Pineapple, which received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2014, is known for its exceptional sweetness, aroma, and quality. Cultivated across nearly 12,000 hectares, it is a vital source of livelihood for thousands of farmers, with 70-75% of growers belonging to tribal communities.

The Government is simultaneously strengthening the pineapple value chain through Mission Queen Pineapple, which includes expanding cultivation to 15,000 hectares, establishing pack houses, ripening chambers, refrigerated transport, GI labelling facilities, and food safety infrastructure to improve market access and boost exports.

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