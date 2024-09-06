Agartala Airport to soon get International Status: Tripura Transport Minister

Agartala: The Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala will soon be declared as an international airport by the Centre while efforts are on to make the two unused airports in Tripura operational, Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury informed the Assembly on Thursday while referring to the initiatives of the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Replying to queries posed by Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury and Congress MLA Birajit Sinha, Chowdhury said it was decided that after the declaration of MBB Airport as an international airport, flights would be operated between Agartala and Chittagong in Bangladesh. “But in view of the unrest in Bangladesh, we are not certain whether it would be possible to operate flights to the neighbouring country,” the Minister told the House.

Earlier it was decided that SpiceJet would operate flights on the Agartala-Chittagong route and accordingly the Tripura government had decided to provide Rs 15 crore to the Airport Authority of India (AAI), he added.

The state government paid Rs 3.85 crore to the AAI as three months’ advance in December 2022, besides providing 25 police personnel to the Bureau of Immigration under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Chowdhury said. The Minister also said the Civil Aviation Ministry has taken initiatives to operationalise the Kailasahar and Kamalpur airports in northern Tripura, which are both unused now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the new integrated terminal of MBB Airport built at a cost of Rs 438 crore on January 4, 2022. Currently, 16 flights operate from the MBB Airport with over 4,000 passenger footfalls daily.

With a built-up area of 30,000 sq mt, the new terminal has been designed to handle both domestic and international passengers simultaneously during peak hours.

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati and the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal currently enjoy international status in the northeastern region.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb recently urged Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu to grant international status to the MBB Airport at the earliest.

Also Read: Manipur: KSO Appeals SSC to Reinstate Exam Centres in Churachandpur and Ukhrul

Also Watch: