Agartala: At least 20 Girl Students Hospitalized After Consuming Hostel Meal

AGARTALA: As many as 20 female students were hospitalized after suddenly falling ill on Thursday in Agartala.

The students of the Bodhjungh Girls Higher Secondary School in Agartala suffered from severe stomach aches after allegedly consuming a meal at their hostel.

One of the school's teacher said that the students began to complain about stomach pain that they experienced shortly after arriving for their classes following the morning prayer session.

This traumatic experience escalated for some students so much so that they fainted after some time, prompting the school to call for an ambulance.