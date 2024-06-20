Agartala: At least 20 Girl Students Hospitalized After Consuming Hostel Meal

AGARTALA: As many as 20 female students were hospitalized after suddenly falling ill on Thursday in Agartala.
The students of the Bodhjungh Girls Higher Secondary School in Agartala suffered from severe stomach aches after allegedly consuming a meal at their hostel.
One of the school's teacher said that the students began to complain about stomach pain that they experienced shortly after arriving for their classes following the morning prayer session.
This traumatic experience escalated for some students so much so that they fainted after some time, prompting the school to call for an ambulance.
“We don’t know what actually happened to them as they stay in the hostel. Some of them fainted, so we called an ambulance and rushed them to the hospital,” the teacher said.
Recounting the harrowing ordeal, one student said," Our stomachs started aching suddenly along with vomiting after reaching school and we did not feel good physically. We live in the Maharaja Bir Bikram Welfare Society hostel and ate dal and rice for breakfast before coming to school."
Another student echoed the same, sharing that they felt severe discomfort and stomach pain shortly after having breakfast.
The affected students were immediately rushed to GB Pant Hospital to receive urgent medical treatment.
Kanak Chowdhury, the Deputy Medical Superintendent of GB Pant Hospital, reported that food poisoning could be the reason behind it as they found its symptoms.
The senior medical officer informed that all of them are now in a stable condition, adding that some of them were even discharged from the hospital after undergoing preliminary treatment.
As per the medic, the affected students were provided with saline and medicines.
"They got scared as their parents were not around. The Medical Superintendent also paid a visit to check on them. We are suspecting it to be food poisoning and the weather is also changing,” he said.