Agartala installs advanced air quality monitoring systems

AGARTALA: As air pollution continues to become a pressing issue worldwide, the city of Agartala in Tripura has installed two real-time air quality monitoring systems as a significant step to monitor and address the levels of particulate matter and other pollutants in its air.

The city, along with other sub-divisional cities in the state, installed two real-time air quality monitoring systems that are connected to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) servers, allowing citizens to observe pollution levels from anywhere through the Sameer application on their mobile phones.

The Sameer app provides detailed information on all pollution levels, making data easily accessible to the public.

This transparency is crucial, as Agartala's air quality index (AQI) often exceeds the standard quality index during the summer and dry seasons, with notably high PM 10 and PM 2.5 levels.

Conversely, during the monsoon season, the AQI improves significantly due to reduced dispersion of particulate matter, resulting in lower pollutant content.

Urbanization in Agartala is a key factor contributing to the elevated AQI, particularly during the dry months.

In response, an action plan to control air pollution has been developed and is currently being implemented by various stakeholder departments, including the Transport Department and the Urban Development Department, that are working continuously to mitigate pollution levels.

One of the critical measures in place is the operation of Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres run by authorized personnel from the department. These centres are essential in addressing vehicular pollution, a significant contributor to air pollutants in the city.

In addition to the existing monitoring systems, Tripura has initiated the setup of three more air quality monitoring stations under the National Ambient Monitoring Stations programme. This expansion aims to provide a more comprehensive understanding of air quality across different regions of the state.

With these concerted efforts, Tripura is on a path to not only monitor but also actively improve the air quality in Agartala and beyond, ensuring a healthier environment for its residents.

"In Agartala city, there are some Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres run by some authorized people of the department. So that PUC are more needed as vehicular pollution is one of the reasons for the air pollutants. Apart from that, the Tripura State Pollution Control Board will conduct a study of the source of particulate matter, which is known as a source approach for the study."

"After that, the end of the action plan will be revised and modified. We have also initiated setting up three more air quality monitoring stations under the National Ambient Monitoring Stations," he added.

