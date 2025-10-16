AIIMS Delhi to help transform Tripura Medical College and Hospital into medical hub: CM Saha

AGARTALA: In a major step towards strengthening healthcare services and providing better medical facilities to the people of Tripura, the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the MoU was signed between the AIIMS, Delhi and the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Tripura government in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha in New Delhi.

CM Saha, who holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, said it is a matter of great pride that this MoU has been signed for the development of medical colleges, as well as state and district-level hospitals in Tripura, to transform them into Centres of Excellence in medical education and super-speciality healthcare services aligned with international standards.

“The state government envisions transforming Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GBP Hospital into a medical hub equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for patient care, modelled on the excellence of AIIMS, Delhi,” the Chief Minister said after the signing of the MoU.

CM Saha, who himself is a dental surgeon, stated that AIIMS, Delhi, is a globally acclaimed institution known for its pioneering contributions to medical education, research, and advanced patient care.

“The collaboration between AIIMS, Delhi, and the Health Department of Tripura marks a significant step towards enhancing the overall quality and reach of healthcare services across the state,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to providing the best possible healthcare services to its citizens. (IANS)

