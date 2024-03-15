Assam Rifles distributed sports materials to students in Tripura

Agartala: In a significant move to encourage and promote sports among the youth, the Assam Rifles, under the leadership of its Northeast chief, Manish Rana, extended their support to the Tripura Sport Climbing Association by distributing sports goods to its students.

The event, led by Manish Rana, was marked by a felicitation ceremony where the chief shared inspiring words and distributed sports materials to the participants. Khukan Chandra Paul, the Chairperson of the Sport Climbing Association, expressed his gratitude towards the Assam Rifles for their support and was optimistic about the future of sport climbing in Tripura. (ANI)

