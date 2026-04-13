Assam Rifles, DRI Seize Rs 16 Crore Worth of Yaba Tablets in Tripura, One Arrested

Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized approximately two lakh methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as Yaba tablets, valued at over Rs 16 crore, in a joint operation in Tripura.

A suspected drug peddler has been arrested in connection with the seizure, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles personnel and DRI officials intercepted a pick-up vehicle bearing a Tripura registration number at Teliamura in Khowai district on Saturday night.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the contraband tablets.

The arrested individual has been identified as Raju Deb, 44, a resident of Jalilpur in West Tripura. He, along with the seized drugs and the vehicle, has been handed over to the DRI for further investigation and legal proceedings.

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