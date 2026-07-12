Meghalaya CM orders high alert, rapid relief and infrastructure restoration as heavy rains batter 32 villages

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With relentless monsoon rain affecting 32 villages across Meghalaya since the first week of July and the India Meteorological Department placing the state under an orange alert until around July 15, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday directed all district administrations to remain on high alert, intensify disaster response measures and ensure swift restoration of damaged infrastructure and timely relief for affected families. While landslides, landslips, flash floods and localised flooding have been reported from several districts, particularly in Garo Hills and parts of Khasi Hills, the state has not reported any loss of life during the current spell.

Chairing a video conference with Deputy Commissioners to review the rain situation, Sangma instructed officials not to become complacent despite the absence of fatalities. He emphasised close coordination among district administrations, block-level response teams and line departments to ensure rapid response to emergencies, with field personnel and machinery kept ready for immediate deployment. In view of the forecast of widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy spells at isolated places, he directed officials to maintain constant vigilance and continuous monitoring across vulnerable locations.

The chief minister instructed authorities to restore rain-damaged road connectivity on priority and reviewed the erosion affecting the approach to the Mineng Bailey Bridge near Gasuapara in South Garo Hills, where traffic has been restricted to light vehicles as a precaution while an alternative route is being used. He directed officials to complete inspection and temporary restoration work at the earliest. Sangma also instructed district administrations to ensure relief and assistance reach affected families without delay, maintain essential supplies and services, and submit regular situation reports to the state government.

The state government has advised the public to avoid landslide-prone stretches and flooded streams, follow advisories issued by local authorities and postpone non-essential travel on hill roads during periods of heavy rainfall. Residents have also been urged to exercise caution during thunderstorms because of the risk of lightning. Restoration and relief operations are continuing in the affected areas, while the overall situation remains under close watch.

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