Bangladeshi Tk 24.5 lakh ‘Hundi’ money seized in Tripura border

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The seizure of a consignment of Bangladeshi currency worth Tk 24.5 lakh has exposed the existence of 'Hundi' operations through the borders of Tripura. The consignment was recovered when a joint team of the BSF, Customs and state police detained a car at Matinagar, a border village under Sonamura Police Station in Sipahijala district, and found the currency notes hidden in different parts of the vehicle. Police detained a youth who was allegedly acting as the carrier of the consignment and is being interrogated.

The arrested youth has been identified as Tapas Sarkar, a resident of the North Kalamchowra area of the same district. Police sources said that Tapas had allegedly collected the Bangladeshi currency from Suman Saha of Bishalgarh and was supposed to deliver it to Zakir and Bahab Miah of the Kulubari area under Sonamura Police Station. However, he was intercepted by the joint team before he could make the delivery.

Speaking about the operation, Sonamura Customs Superintendent Alok Kumar said the youth was travelling from Bishalgarh towards Sonamura in an Eco vehicle bearing registration number TR01B20219, carrying a large quantity of Bangladeshi currency. The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs.

The arrested youth, the seized Bangladeshi currency and the vehicle allegedly used for transporting the money are currently in the custody of Sonamura Customs.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the currency was being brought from Bishalgarh to Sonamura allegedly in connection with financial transactions related to illegal cross-border trade. Further investigation is underway to identify others who may be involved in the case, the Customs Superintendent said.

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