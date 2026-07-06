Battala Super Market in Agartala to be replaced by multi-storey shopping complex: Mayor

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) is planning to demolish the half-century-old Battala Super Market and replace it with a multi-storey shopping complex. Agartala Mayor Deepak Majumder announced the decision while addressing a blood donation camp organised by the Super Market Traders’ Association. He said the preparatory work for the new project has already begun.

He said the existing building is in a dilapidated condition and needs to be demolished, as traders have been demanding its renovation. He assured that all existing traders in the market would be accommodated in the new building. In addition, traders evicted from different parts of the city would also be rehabilitated in the new complex. He stressed the need to beautify and expand the city in view of its growing population and increasing demand.

Defending the recent eviction of traders from various parts of the city, Majumder said roadside vendors had occupied footpaths and roadside drains in several areas. He said this had caused severe traffic congestion and prevented the drainage and sewerage systems from functioning properly. In such a situation, he said, evicting the illegal occupants had become essential.

It may be recalled that the Agartala Municipal Corporation recently evicted a large number of electrical traders who had occupied footpaths for a long time in the Mantribari Road area. The Mayor said similar encroachments still exist in many other parts of the city. Notices have also been served on those occupying such areas, and the AMC will remove the encroachments if they do not vacate the land voluntarily.

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