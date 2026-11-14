Biplab Deb Claims BJP Embodies India's Culture and Traditions, Criticizes Opposition

OUR CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Former Tripura Chief Minister and West Tripura MP Biplab Kumar Deb said the Congress believed in dynastic politics, the CPI(M) followed a specific ideology, while the BJP was the only party that functioned on the basis of the country's culture and traditions.

He said this was the reason people across the country had strongly supported the BJP. He also claimed that no other political party was currently in a position to challenge the BJP's functioning.

Deb, who is also a BJP general secretary, made the remarks while speaking to reporters after attending an organisational meeting at Sonamura Town Hall. The meeting was organised as part of preparations for the upcoming elections to Melaghar Municipal Council and Sonamura Nagar Panchayat.

Replying to questions, Deb said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was progressing towards becoming a developed and powerful country. He added that Tripura had also been moving in the same direction since 2018 under the state government. He said the same progress would be reflected in the upcoming urban local body elections.

Criticising the Congress, Deb said the party had been facing repeated electoral defeats under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. He also claimed that the Communists were nearing extinction in the country, alleging that they did not focus on the development of ordinary people and instead concentrated on personal attacks against leaders of other political parties.

Deb also condemned the attacks on BSF personnel at Ashabari in Boxanagar, describing the incidents as shameful. He said the Chief Minister had taken stringent action against those responsible and that state police had arrested most of the accused.

Education Minister Kishore Barman, Sepahijala Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Supriya Das Datta, state BJP leaders Ratan Ghosh and Papiya Datta, South Zone Sepahijala district president Prasenjit Ghosh, Sonamura Mandal president Subhrajit Das, and other leaders of Melaghar Municipal Council and Sonamura Nagar Panchayat were present at the meeting.

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