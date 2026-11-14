Tripura's Village Committees Revive Democracy with Enthusiastic Oath-Taking Ceremonies

OUR CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Hilly villages across Tripura witnessed enthusiastic participation as newly elected members of the Village Committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) took oath over the past three days. The process, which began on November 11, concluded on Friday.

A total of 5,873 members from 587 Village Committees took the oath. Officials of the TTAADC administered the oath at different locations across the state.

Chief Executive Member Runiel Debbarma and other Executive Members participated in the ceremonies at various places. Executive Member Rajeswar Debbarma attended the oath-taking programme at the Tulasikhar Sub-Zonal office, where members of 12 Village Committees took oath.

He said the members had taken the oath with great enthusiasm. A large number of villagers also attended the ceremonies to witness the return of elected rural bodies in the hilly areas after a gap of 10 years.

Elections to the Village Committees were last held in 2015, and no elections had taken place since then for various reasons. Following the oath-taking process, the members will elect the heads of their respective villages at their first meeting.

"It is a unique scene, with rural people wearing traditional attire coming to witness the oath-taking ceremony of their elected members," Rajeswar Debbarma said.

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