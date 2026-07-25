Biplab Kumar Deb Urges Gadkari to Fast-Track Repairs of Crumbling National Highways in Tripura

CORRESPNDENT

AGARTALA: Former Tripura Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of several National Highways in the state, seeking immediate intervention for their restoration.

Deb urged the Union Minister to initiate urgent repairs and suggested temporary measures such as mud removal and the laying of Water Bound Macadam (WBM) or stone metalling to make the roads motorable.

The issue has assumed significance as several National Highways, particularly the Agartala–Khowai–Kailashahar road and the Ranirbazar–Jirania–Baramura stretch of NH-8, are in poor condition, with potholes disrupting traffic and causing hardship to commuters. Deb also highlighted the condition of the Kumarghat–Kailashahar (NH-208), Kailashahar–Khowai (NH-208), Agartala–Khowai (NH-108B) and Ranirbazar–Kumarghat–Churaibari (NH-8) routes, saying the damaged roads were affecting commuters, traders and transport operators. He sought immediate repair and upgradation of these highways to ensure the smooth movement of people and goods.

Expressing concern over the slow progress of 13 National Highway projects being executed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Deb said official progress reports did not reflect the ground reality and called for regular monitoring to ensure timely completion.

The meeting also reviewed three proposed ropeway projects connecting Maharani and Chabimura, Udaipur Railway Station and Tripurasundari Temple (Matabari), and Tripurasundari Temple and Chabimura. Officials of the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) informed that tenders had been floated for fresh Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and work was expected to begin soon. Gadkari assured Deb that the issues would be addressed and directed officials to expedite measures to improve road connectivity and infrastructure in Tripura.

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