BJP government prioritizes development, lawbreakers will be punished: CM Saha

Agartala: Sending a strong message to its ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said the BJP government prioritises the development and welfare of the people, and the lawbreakers will be punished. While addressing a gathering, organised on the occasion of the 125th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' at East Takchaya in Asharambari in Khowai district, the Chief Minister said: "I have given a free hand to the police to take appropriate action against those who unleash violence and take the law into their own hands. Those who break the law will be given proper punishment; nobody will be spared."

CM Saha, who holds the Home portfolio, in his address, expressed strong anguish over the attack on the BJP Karyakartas on July 27 in the same Asharambari areas. He announced that the police, without any political pressure, have been trying to protect the democratic rights of the people and establish the rule of law.

TMP workers allegedly attacked the BJP functionaries when they assembled at a village in the Asharambari area during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on July 27, injuring nine party 'karyakartas' (workers).

The TMP, headed by former royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, is a partner of the ruling BJP, and it has two ministers in the Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Saha.

The Chief Minister said that 'Mann Ki Baat' is a non-political programme, and the Prime Minister, through this programme, highlighted various individual and organisational developments and achievements across the country.

Calling the July 27 violent attack "a dark chapter that has defamed Tripura across the nation", CM Saha said he had taken it as a challenge to personally attend August 31 'Mann Ki Baat' at the same location to prove that the BJP would not be cowed down by violence.

"During the 35 years of rule by the Left parties and five years of Congress, such politics thrived in Tripura. Our government is determined to put an end to this violent culture," he asserted.

CM Saha also lashed out at Congress and RJD leaders in Bihar for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Modi and his late mother.

"A Chaiwala (tea-seller) and a man from a poor family became the Prime Minister. This did not go down well with the Congress, RJD and other opposition parties. Not only people of Bihar, but people of the entire country would not tolerate such abusive and offensive comments," he added.

Highlighting the government's schemes and projects for the development of the tribal inhabited areas and welfare of tribal life, culture and tradition, CM Saha said: "The BJP government is working to improve the overall living standards of all communities, including Janajati brothers and sisters."

Besides the Chief Minister, many BJP leaders, including the state party and prominent tribal leader General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, attended the 'Mann Ki Baat' related gathering. (IANS)

Also Read: Tripura CM Saha plans to use Titas River water for 51 Agartala wards

Also Watch: