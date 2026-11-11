BJP Joins TTAADC Executive Committee as Seven New Members Sworn In

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Ending the prolonged uncertainty over a possible state-level alliance between the BJP and TIPRA Motha, Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Chief Executive Member Runial Debbarma on Tuesday inducted seven new executive members into his team, including one from the BJP. Although two TIPRA Motha members are part of the state Cabinet, the BJP had no representation in the TTAADC. The newly inducted members were administered the oath of office in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Kishore Debbarma and his sister Kriti Debbarma, a BJP MP from the East Tripura constituency.

After the swearing-in ceremony, the Chief Minister told reporters that the Tripura Government aimed to develop the state as a whole and that the expansion of the TTAADC Executive Committee would help achieve this goal.

The newly inducted executive members are Kamal Koloi, Rajeswar Debbarma, Kenaram Reang, Debajit Tripura, Hollywood Chakma, David Murasingh of TIPRA Motha and Kong Jong Mog of the BJP.

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