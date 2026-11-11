Tripura Left Front to contest civic polls alone after seat-sharing talks with Congress fail

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The CPI(M)-led Left Front has decided to contest Tripura's upcoming civic body elections without an alliance with the Congress after opposition seat-sharing talks failed.

In a statement, CPI(M) Sadar district secretary Ratan Das said efforts to unite anti-BJP forces had failed due to the negative approach and lack of goodwill of other political parties. He urged party leaders, workers and supporters to launch election campaigns with full strength and work towards victory in every ward of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The Left parties, however, decided to continue their joint electoral fight. The AMC elections are scheduled for November 27, with the BJP, Left parties and other political groups preparing to contest.

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