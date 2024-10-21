BJP Surpasses Over 6 Lakh Members, To Achieve 12 Lakh Target, Says Tripura CM

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, on October 21, announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state has successfully enrolled over 6 lakh members as a part of its ongoing membership drive and is on its way to achieve the target of 12 lakhs members.

Addressing the media while taking part in the BJP’s membership drive in the 8-Town Baradowali assembly constituency, Dr. Saha exuded confidence in the saffron party's growing footprints in the state.

“The people of Tripura have immense faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Our membership drive has received a positive response, with over 6 lakh members joining online so far. We are optimistic that we will reach our target of 12 lakh soon,” CM Saha said.