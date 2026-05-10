BSF begins process to hand over bodies of two B’deshi smugglers killed in Tripura border

AGARTALA: The Tripura Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) has initiated the process of handing over the bodies of two suspected Bangladeshi smugglers who were killed in firing near the Zero Point along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, officials said on Saturday.

A senior police official said that tension prevailed along the India-Bangladesh border in Sepahijala district after the two suspected Bangladeshi smugglers were killed in firing on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Nabir Hussain (40) and Md. Mursalin (22).

According to the official, BSF personnel on routine patrol noticed a group of Bangladeshi smugglers allegedly attempting to smuggle fish fingerlings from the Indian side across the border.

The border guarding force challenged the smugglers and warned them against continuing the activity.

“When the smugglers continued their attempt, BSF personnel again warned them not to proceed. However, the smugglers allegedly began pelting stones and bricks at the troops. The jawans initially issued repeated warnings asking them to disperse, but when the situation became uncontrollable, the personnel fired a few rounds from their PAG (Pump Action Gun) in self-defence, injuring the two smugglers,” the official added.

He said that the injured individuals were immediately shifted to government hospitals, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Following post-mortem examinations, the bodies were kept in the hospital mortuary before the process for handing them over to Bangladesh authorities was initiated. (IANS)

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