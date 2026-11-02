CBI takes over probe into Tripura Rifles personnel’s disappearance

AGARTALA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the disappearance of former Tripura State Rifles personnel who went missing while travelling by train from Kerala in April 2012, following an order by the Kerala High Court.

Subhash Chandra Bose, then 27, was serving as a rifleman with the Third Battalion of the Tripura State Rifles and had completed seven years in the force. A native of Vengoor in Ernakulam district, he was travelling back to his posting in Tripura after leave when he boarded the Ernakulam-Guwahati Express (Train No. 12507) from Ernakulam Junction at 9.20 pm on April 3, 2012. He was travelling on a general ticket without a reservation.

His father, P K Balan, accompanied him to the station but got off at Aluva. Bose reportedly told him that he would try to arrange a seat with the help of the Travelling Ticket Examiner. Bose contacted his mother on April 4 and said he had reached Andhra Pradesh. During another call the following day, he informed his family that his mobile recharge balance was running low and promised to contact them after reaching his workplace. However, the family received no further communication from him.

On April 10, the family learnt that he had not reported for duty at his unit in Dhalai district. His father lodged a missing-person complaint at Ernakulam Railway Police Station on April 13.

Railway police subsequently found that Bose had last been seen alive at Visakhapatnam Railway Station. The case was later transferred to the Government Railway Police in Visakhapatnam, which registered a separate missing-person case on October 15, 2012.(Agencies)

Also Read: Assam: Barpeta citizens demand fast-track trial in hotel murder case