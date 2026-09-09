Tripura Village Polls: All Leaves Cancelled for Tripura State Rifles Personnel

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Police is gearing up as tension is brewing in the hilly areas of the state in view of the Village Committee elections in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council and has cancelled the leave of all personnel of the Tripura State Rifles. An order issued by the Police Headquarters instructed those who are already on leave to report to their places of duty immediately. The filing of nominations ended today, and there has been no major incident of violence, but the police are not taking any chances. All police stations in the TTAADC areas have been instructed to remain on high alert. Additional forces have also been mobilized at all police stations. An official said certain incidents were reported over the last few days, but the local police managed to tackle them. However, it is presumed that tension may rise once the campaigning starts.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has alleged that its candidates are being threatened in different places and are being forced to refrain from filing nominations. A delegation of the party has already met State Election Commissioner Pradip Kumar Chakraborty and demanded the deployment of central forces to ensure peace during the election.

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