Centre Approves 60-Seat Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital in Tripura’s Udaipur from 2026-27

NEW DELHI/AGARTALA: Responding to the request from the Tripura government, the Union Ministry of AYUSH has granted approval for the establishment of the 60-seat Tripura Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital at Udaipur in southern Tripura's Gomati district, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Friday.

Expressing his happiness over the development, the Chief Minister took to social media platform X and said: "The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), under the Union Ministry of AYUSH, has accepted our application for the establishment of the Tripura Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital at Udaipur, with an intake capacity of 60 seats from the academic session 2026-27."

"My heartfelt gratitude and sincere thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership and unwavering support in strengthening healthcare and medical education across the country," said Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio.

He said that this landmark achievement would significantly strengthen Ayurvedic education, promote traditional systems of medicine, and create new opportunities for aspiring students in Tripura, while also improving healthcare services for the people of the state.

The Chief Minister also attached a copy of the AYUSH Ministry's communication to his social media post. In a letter addressed to Tripura Health and Family Welfare Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, President of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), Dr Mukul Patel, conveyed that the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine had approved the state government's proposal.

The Commission has decided that applications for the establishment of new Ayurveda undergraduate medical colleges from the academic session 2026-27, with an intake capacity of 60 seats, would be accepted and considered subject to the fulfilment of prescribed requirements and applicable statutory provisions.

Accordingly, the proposal submitted by the Tripura government for setting up a new institution, to be known as the Tripura Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital, with an intake capacity of 60 undergraduate seats for the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) course from the academic session 2026-27, has been accepted, the letter stated. (IANS)

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