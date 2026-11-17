CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday expressed confidence that the BJP would secure victories in all 21 urban local bodies in the November 27 elections, claiming that the party had no real competitors in the state.

Addressing a BJP rally in Sonamura, Saha said the response to his door-to-door campaign reflected public confidence in the party's development-oriented governance. He claimed that large numbers of people had come out of their homes to welcome and encourage him.

Recalling the 2021 civic polls, he said the BJP had won 20 urban local bodies, including Nagar Panchayats, municipalities and the Agartala Municipal Corporation. This time, elections would be held in 21 bodies, including the newly established Bishramganja Nagar Panchayat.

Saha said the BJP had overcome the usual anti-incumbency challenge through its work and urged voters to support the party in all 21 urban local bodies.

The results will be declared on December 2. Saha said a comprehensive mandate would allow the people of Tripura to send a message of support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read: Arunachal groups seek probe into alleged negligence after man injured in road blasting