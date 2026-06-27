CM Manik Saha Says Tripura Has Achieved Target of Doubling Farmers’ Income

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the state has achieved its target of doubling farmers’ income, with average monthly earnings rising from around Rs 6,000 in 2015-16 to over Rs 13,000 through government initiatives and agricultural reforms.

Speaking at the ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ programme in West Tripura, Saha said the government remains committed to protecting cultivable land while balancing industrial development. He said industrial projects should, as far as possible, be set up on unused land in designated industrial zones rather than fertile farmland, with all land-use proposals subject to government scrutiny.

Highlighting the Khet Bachao Abhiyan, Saha said the campaign aims to protect soil health and promote sustainable farming. He cautioned that excessive use of chemical fertilisers has reduced soil fertility and urged farmers to adopt balanced nutrient management, scientific farming methods and eco-friendly practices to ensure long-term agricultural productivity and food security. (IANS)

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