CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Congress on Sunday demanded a public apology from Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong for describing teachers as "termites and rotten fruits", accusing the Conrad K. Sangma government of mishandling teachers' concerns and failing to address problems in the education sector. Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Zenith M. Sangma condemned the remarks as an affront to the dignity of teachers and called on Tynsong to apologise without delay.

Sangma also expressed concern over declining enrolment in lower primary schools, saying some institutions had fewer than 10 students. He called for an immediate investigation and warned that continued neglect could make education accessible only to wealthy families.

Questioning Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma's assertion that deficit schools functioned like private institutions and were managed by School Managing Committees (SMCs), the Congress spokesperson said the government could not distance itself from its responsibilities towards deficit and government-aided schools.

He called for greater community participation in collaboration with the government, effective monitoring of schools and an end to appointing teachers as SMC secretaries.

Sangma urged the government to invite teachers' representatives for talks and resolve their demands. He specifically called for discussions with the leadership of the Deficit Teachers' Association instead of selecting five teachers from each district.

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