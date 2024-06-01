Cyclone Remal: Parts of NE remain isolated as submerged railway tracks disrupt connectivity

GUWAHATI/AGARTALA: Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur along with southern Assam remained isolated for the third consecutive day on Thursday as most railway tracks remained waterlogged or damaged due to the landslides which were triggered by the incessant rains in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, officials said.

A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official said that railway tracks were either inundated or the water is overflowing over the tracks due to incessant rains or have been damaged in at least ten places in the New Haflong-Bandarkhal section under the Lumding division in southern Assam's Dima Hasao district, which is a connecting route to south Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram.

"The water levels of all rivers including Barak, Madhura, and Jiri are flowing above the danger level in the region. Once the water level recedes, restoration work can be started. Currently intermittent heavy rain also badly hampered the work. However, our engineers and workers are working round-the-clock to restore rail services," an NFR official told IANS.

The NFR had cancelled a large number of express, passenger and goods trains bound for south Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram since Tuesday. Considering the damaged railway tracks and weak soil in the region, the NFR recently operated a limited number of trains in the daytime on the hilly route, besides regulating long-distance, express and goods trains. (IANS)

