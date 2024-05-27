Cyclone 'Remal': SDRF teams on standby, says Tripura disaster management official

AGARTALA: Following the notice issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on cyclone 'Remal', a series of weather warnings for Tripura has been issued by the Secretary, Disaster management Brijesh Pandey, government of Tripura. He said that Tripura is set to experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds from the night of May 26 to May 29.

He addressed media in the conference hall of Secretariat on Sunday. Brijesh Pandey said, "The severe cyclonic storm "Remal" over the Bay of Bengal is moving northwards, with expected landfall around 11:00 pm near Khepupara and Sagar Island. Tripura is to experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds from the night of May 26 to May 29, 2024."

IMD has issued a red alert for four Tripura districts viz. West Tripura, Khowai, South Tripura, and Dhalai from May 27, in light of Cyclonic Storm 'Remal'. For North Tripura and Unakoti districts, an orange alert has been issued, Tripura Revenue Department Secretary, Brijesh Pandey said. The Cyclonic Storm 'Remal', expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 110-120 kmph with gusts up to 135 kmph, is likely to make landfall around 11 pm on Sunday near Khepupara and Sagar Island.

The NDRF has been requested to deploy a team to Santirbazar to assist South Tripura and Gomati Districts, with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams on standby. The Food Department will ensure the availability of food and essential supplies. The Fishery Department has alerted fishing communities to avoid lakes, rivers, and reservoirs from May 26 to May 28. The State Government of Tripura urged all citizens to remain calm and assured them that all necessary measures are in place to handle the cyclone's impact.

He said that a State Executive Committee meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary on May 26 resulted in several key decisions. He further said, "Schools and educational institutions will be closed on May 27 and 28. The Transport Department will coordinate with transport authorities regarding any cancellations. NDRF and SDRF teams are being mobilized for emergency response. The Food Department will ensure the availability of essential supplies. Fishermen are advised not to enter water bodies for fishing from May 26 to 28." He further added that the State Government reassures citizens that measures are in place to manage the cyclone's impact effectively. (ANI)

