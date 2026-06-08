Dhalai Tragedy: 19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies After Slipping into Saikar Waterfalls

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant, Ananta Singh, died after slipping into the deep waters of Saikar Waterfalls at Kamalpur in Dhalai district. The mishap took place while he was bathing with eight other friends, all of whom were from the Bisramgunj area in Sipahijala district. It is learnt that the group had gone for a picnic and were bathing when, at a point, the other friends noticed that Ananta was missing. On suspicion, they raised an alarm. On receiving the information, personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and recovered the body from deep water. Saiker Waterfalls remained covered under dense forest for a long time, and only a few years ago the government cleared the area, after which it gained popularity as a tourist spot.

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