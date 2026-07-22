Disabled Man Overcomes Hardship to Support Family Through Begging in Dharmanagar

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Despite a severe physical disability that prevents him from standing, 40-year-old Nitai Pal has spent the past two decades supporting his family through begging in Dharmanagar, becoming a symbol of resilience and determination.

A resident of Lowairpoa in neighbouring Assam, Pal can be seen every day on the streets of Dharmanagar, enduring heavy rain, scorching heat and winter cold as he struggles to earn a living. Though he survives by begging, residents say his devotion to his family and willingness to overcome adversity have earned him widespread respect.

Pal lost both his parents when he was just 15, leaving him responsible for three brothers and three sisters. Unable to walk, he drags himself using his hands but never abandoned his responsibilities. Through the money he collected over the years, he arranged the marriages of two of his sisters. His youngest sister still lives at home, while his two brothers have migrated to Bengaluru in search of work.

He receives a monthly disability pension of Rs 1,250 from the Assam Government, but says his family’s livelihood largely depends on the generosity of the public. His daily earnings vary widely, ranging from about Rs 50 to Rs 500. He travels around Dharmanagar in an e-rickshaw while seeking alms.

Over the years, Pal has developed a deep attachment to Dharmanagar and regards its residents as an extended family. Many passers-by, including schoolchildren, regularly buy food for him from nearby shops. Rather than consuming it himself, he often saves the food for his younger sister and takes it home when he returns to Assam on weekends.

Pal spends his nights on the platform of Dharmanagar Railway Station before resuming his routine the following day.

An elderly resident of Dharmanagar said Pal’s life demonstrates that “love and humanity can help overcome even the greatest hardships.”

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