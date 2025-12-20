Meghalaya hands over land for Rs 330-crore Taj Umiam Project

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Positioning tourism as a core economic driver and signalling a decisive shift towards high-value, sustainable destination development, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday attended the ceremony for the handing over of land for the construction of the Taj Umiam Resort & Spa at the picturesque Umiam Lake in Ribhoi district, marking a landmark moment in the State’s tourism journey. The event brought together Tourism Minister Timothy D. Shira, GAD & C&RD Minister Sosthenes Sohtun, MTDC Chairman Marthon Sangma and senior government officials, underlining the government’s unified push to place Meghalaya firmly on the national and global tourism map.

The upcoming five-star luxury resort, to be developed with an investment of Rs 330 crore, will be the largest hospitality project ever undertaken in Meghalaya, and is being projected as a game-changer for the State’s tourism ecosystem. Reflecting on the long-term vision behind the project, the Chief Minister recalled the foresight of former Chief Minister Late P.A. Sangma, noting that as early as 1988, he had conceptualized Umiam as a premier tourism destination and laid the groundwork for much of the infrastructure visible today. “What was envisioned decades ago is now being taken to the next level,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the project, the Chief Minister thanked the Tourism Minister, officials of the Tourism Department, MTDC and associated agencies for their sustained efforts in converting vision into reality. With the handover of land for the Taj Umiam Resort & Spa, Shillong is set to soon host its fourth five-star property, with two already operational and several more in the pipeline. The entry of the iconic Taj brand at Umiam is expected to significantly transform the region, create large-scale employment, boost local enterprises and reinforce Meghalaya’s image as a premium, world-class tourism destination.

“This is just the beginning,” the Chief Minister said. “With strategic investments, community participation, and visionary planning, tourism will continue to be a key growth engine that benefits every citizen of Meghalaya.” He added that the occasion marked a defining milestone for the sector, highlighting the State’s rapid tourism growth.

