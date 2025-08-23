Efforts on to export Tripura products to South Asian nations, including B’desh: CM Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday that efforts are underway to export the state’s various value-added products to South Asian countries, including Bangladesh. Releasing the ‘Viksit Tripura-2047 Vision Document’, the Chief Minister said that like the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission, ‘Atmanirbhar Tripura’ is the main mantra of the Tripura government.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is not a government programme but a mass movement now. Chief Minister Saha announced that the state government has adopted the ‘Vocal for Local’ strategy, giving priority to purchase and promotion of local products.

“Through the combined efforts, we want to make a ‘Atmanirbhar Tripura’ and self-reliant of each citizen. Through innovation, India will take to the global arena in artificial intelligence, space exploration, biotechnology and the renewable energy sector,” CM Saha said.

He added that during 2023-24, Tripura’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased by 14.21 per cent, securing second position among the eight north-eastern states. Tripura is also in the second position in Northeast in the per capita income category.

The Chief Minister said that in Panchayat Advancement Index 2.0, Tripura conducted ‘Gram Sabha’ in 100 per cent panchayats and Tripura and Kerala are the only two states in the country that achieved this success. (IANS)

