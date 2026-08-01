Eviction Drive to Free Government Land Sparks Tension in Tripura’s Bishalgarh

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: A drive to free government land from illegal occupation triggered tension in Bishalgarh Sub-division of Sepahijala district as residents of the Muslim Para area under Deendayal Gram Panchayat protested against the eviction move. Eventually, officials of the Bishalgarh Sub-divisional administration returned after serving notices on 12 families allegedly occupying government land, directing them to appear before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Bishalgarh, on the scheduled date with all relevant documents, including land ownership deeds.

Following a written complaint submitted to the District Magistrate by local residents and elected representatives, the sub-divisional administration visited the Muslim Para area of Deendayal Gram Panchayat to conduct an on-the-spot verification. During the inspection, the families failed to produce any valid documents supporting their claim to the land before the administrative team.

As a result, on the instructions of the District Magistrate, Sepahijala, Deputy Collector and Magistrate Prosenjit Das directed the 12 families to appear in person at the next hearing and submit valid documents relating to the houses built on government khas land. "If they fail to do so, action will be taken against them in accordance with the law," Das said.

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