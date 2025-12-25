Government prioritizing infrastructure to build ‘New Tripura’: CM Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the present BJP-led government has accorded top priority to infrastructure development and has significantly increased budgetary allocations to accelerate the state's growth and build a "New Tripura".

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of some projects in Khowai district, the Chief Minister said infrastructure development is the backbone of overall progress and should rise above political considerations.

"The government is working to build a better and New Tripura. There is no alternative to development, and no politics is needed for development," Saha said.

Referring to inclusive governance, he said he had recently announced that public representatives should be invited to government programmes irrespective of their political affiliation.

The Chief Minister also said that he recently held discussions with Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia and has been entrusted with the responsibility of chairing the High-Level Task Force for the development of the entire Northeastern region, also known as 'Ashtalakshi'. (IANS)

