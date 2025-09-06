Tripura govt to create education hub in state: CM Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday announced that the state government would set up an education hub in the state. Addressing a function organized on the occasion of the 64th Teachers' Day-2025 programme, the Chief Minister said that the state government has taken a series of schemes and programmes to provide quality education.

“Teachers not only impart bookish knowledge but also provide physical, mental, and emotional support to students. They should strive to nurture good human beings with moral values, while continuously upgrading their own skills and learning with patience,” he said.

Besides, three old government level universities, including a Central university, several private universities have already been set up, and more are in the process of being established in the state, said Saha who also holds the Education portfolio.

He announced that in addition to the 25 existing government degree colleges, the state government would set up three more new degree colleges in Ambassa, Kakraban and Karbook.

Stressing the importance of girls’ education, he announced that a women’s university would be set up in the state soon.

The Chief Minister said that since the BJP government came to power in 2018, over 19,800 government jobs have been provided so far, including 5,215 as teachers and 125 as librarians. (IANS)

